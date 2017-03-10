All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    10/03/2017 20:17 GMT | Updated 10/03/2017 20:21 GMT

    Sean Spicer Quotes Donald Trump On Jobs Report, Makes A Joke That Isn't Funny

    Wow.

    After a week of awful press briefings, Sean Spicer cracked a joke on Friday that received a rousing chortle from the White House Press Corps.

    Only it really shouldn’t have.

    The Press Secretary was responding to questions about a jobs report released this morning indicating continued growth in the US economy.

    President Trump hailed the news by retweeting The Drudge Report.

    [LIKE: TrumpWatch - our Facebook page dedicated to keeping an eye on Trump]

    But during the election campaign last year Trump called the very same Department of Labor report one of the “biggest hoaxes in American modern politics”.

    Spicer was asked about the sudden change of heart.

    Spicer, complete with wide grin, said: “Yeah I spoke to the President prior to this and he said to quote him very clearly.”

    They may have been phoney in the past but it's very real now. Sean Spicer quoting Donald trump

    As Vox put it: 

    In the same week that Spicer and Trump thought the joke was appropriate:

    None of them a laughing matter...

    MORE:newspoliticsDonald Trumpsean spicer

    Conversations