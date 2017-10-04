8 Things You Need To Know About Seasonal Affective Disorder

Either way, it is clear that SAD should be seen as more than just a case of the ‘winter blues’ that can be remedied with a pumpkin spiced latte, so here are 8 things everyone needs to know about the condition.

If so, you could be suffering from Seasonal Affective Disorder (also known as SAD).

October has arrived and summer seems a distant memory. With the arrival of the new season, you may be starting to feel like your mood is dampening and your energy levels are depleted.

1. SAD is most common in the winter months.

Although people can be diagnosed with SAD at any time of the year, it is typically between November and March that the most cases occur, according to Anxiety UK, because of the shortened length of the day and the lack of daylight.

Stephen Buckley, Head of Information at mental health charity Mind, tells HuffPost UK: “Most of us are affected by the change in seasons – it’s not unusual to feel more cheerful and energetic when the sun is shining and the days are longer, or to find that you eat more or sleep longer in winter.

“However, if you experience SAD, the change in seasons will have a much greater effect on your mood and energy levels, and perhaps lead to symptoms of depression that have a significant impact on your day-to-day life.”

2. Symptoms include having less energy and finding routine tasks more difficult.

Not sure if you’re just feeling a little under the weather or are suffering with SAD? Common symptoms include depleted energy levels, changes in your diet and even physical muscle aches and pains.

Anxiety UK says: ”[Symptoms include] changes in eating, which may result in a preference for carbohydrates over healthier options, changes in sleep pattern and difficulty getting up in the morning, daytime drowsiness, changes in sex drive with a decrease in libido...difficulty concentrating, processing information and memory disturbance which can make routine tasks very difficult.

As well as: “Physical illness which can include muscle aches and pains and lowered immune system or changes in pre-menstrual mood.”

3. The causes of SAD still aren’t fully understood.

There are lots of different theories about what causes SAD, but the most convincing seem to be related to your geographical location coupled with the amount of sunlight and daytime people are getting.

The Mental Health Foundation cite an American study which showed prevalence of SAD in the southern states, such as Florida, was only 1.4%, but in states further away from the equator, such as Alaska, was as high as 9.9%.

Not to mention, the condition is “extremely rare” in populations of people living within 30 degrees of the equator.

“Research in the UK and USA has shown that SAD may in fact be linked to differing levels of the hormone melatonin, which is produced in the pineal gland and is essential for proper running of the body clock,” says Anxiety UK.

4. NICE recommends SAD is treated the same as depression.

So much more than the winter blues, NICE (National Institute For Health And Care Excellence) recommends GPs and medical professionals to take SAD seriously and be treated as depression. This includes talking therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) and medication such as anti-depressants.