Donald Trump’s former aide Sebastian Gorka is continuing to bash the media on behalf of his former boss, despite leaving the White House last week.

Gorka is an American citizen who was born in Britain to Hungarian parents, so has been repeatedly invited on UK television when broadcasters need to wrap a union flag around a Trump story.

Invariably, Gorka has been happy to oblige, even though he appears to loathe the mainstream media/MSM. Earlier this year, he accused the BBC of an “agenda driven question list”.

But still he comes. On Wednesday night, Gorka appeared on Channel 4 News to ostensibly explain why he stepped away from Trump’s top table - a contentious point since his account is contradicted by officials at the time who said “he did not resign but he no longer works” for the administration.

Things inevitably got tetchy when the conversation with presenter Krishnan Guru-Murthy brought up Trump dithering over criticism of white supremacists after a day of violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Gorka, unsurprisingly, sided with the US President, who initially blamed bigotry “on all sides” rather than condemn those sporting symbols of Nazism.

After Gorka suggested it was “the left that has normalised violence” and pointed to a separate incident where a man shot a Republican member of congress in June, Guru-Murthy took issue: