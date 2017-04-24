Serena Williams has written a moving open letter to her unborn baby on Instagram.

The 35-year-old tennis player, who revealed she was expecting her first child with Alexis Ohanian by posting a selfie on Snapchat, shared the letter alongside a photo of herself cradling her bump.

“My dearest baby,” she wrote on Monday 24 April. “You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace.

“I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players’ box next year.”