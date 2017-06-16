Serena Williams has shared a video of herself playing tennis while 28 weeks pregnant, which has inspired mums to celebrate the fact they continued to do what they loved while expecting.

When you’re pregnant, you can feel like your body is no longer your own - as the sight of a baby bump is enough to set some people off on unsolicited diatribes about what you should and shouldn’t be doing.

Mums have previously spoken to HuffPost UK about the fitness-shaming they experienced while pregnant and even Williams herself received negative comments from people who felt qualified to tell a professional tennis player to “take it easy”.