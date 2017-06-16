All Sections
    16/06/2017 13:02 BST

    Serena Williams' Tennis Video Proves Pregnancy Needn't Stop Mums Doing What They Love

    Don't listen to the haters.

    Serena Williams has shared a video of herself playing tennis while 28 weeks pregnant, which has inspired mums to celebrate the fact they continued to do what they loved while expecting.

    When you’re pregnant, you can feel like your body is no longer your own - as the sight of a baby bump is enough to set some people off on unsolicited diatribes about what you should and shouldn’t be doing. 

    Mums have previously spoken to HuffPost UK about the fitness-shaming they experienced while pregnant and even Williams herself received negative comments from people who felt qualified to tell a professional tennis player to “take it easy”.

    However, many comments from other mums were more celebratory:

     “Go girl,” wrote one. “I was playing tennis till I was eight months pregnant. Keep on moving.”

    Another chimed in: “I played through both pregnancies too. Although many women hated to play me because they didn’t like to watch me go for their mean little drop shot.

    “Keep it up. Don’t let motherhood ever stop you from doing what you love, just bring them along.”

