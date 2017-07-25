President Donald Trump’s new communications director Anthony Scaramucci has been labelled “a human pinkie ring” by Late Night show host Seth Meyers.

The appointment of former hedge fund manager Scaramucci to the White House communications team reportedly lead to the resignation of press secretary Sean Spicer, who has been replaced by Sarah Huckabee.

Former hedge fund manager Scaramucci, who was once shut down in the most presidential way by Barack Obama, appeared before the media at a press conference on Friday. He gushed about how much he “loves” Trump and even bragged about the president’s athletic abilities.

But an examination of his deleted Tweets has left many people, including Meyers, not buying any of it.

Deleted tweets included ones calling Trump a “hack politician” and “walls don’t work” - commenting on Trump’s plan to build a wall between the United States and Mexico.