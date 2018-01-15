Sharon Stone has spoken candidly about sexual harassment in the film industry, in the wake of the #MeToo and ‘Time’s Up’ movements. Last year’s allegations against key industry figures such as Harvey Weinstein have led to a conversation about sexual misconduct across various different fields, with particular emphasis on Hollywood. When asked whether this was something she’d experienced herself during an interview on ‘CBS Sunday’, Sharon let out a laugh, declaring she’d “seen it all” throughout her career.

CBS Sharon Stone

She told presenter Lee Cowan: “I’ve been in this business for 40 years, Lee. Can you imagine the business I stepped into 40 years ago? Looking like I look? From nowhere Pennsylvania? “I didn’t come here with any protection. I’ve seen it all.”