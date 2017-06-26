Shayne Ward discussed how becoming a dad for the first time has completely changed his perspective on life.
The 32-year-old, whose girlfriend Sophie Austin, 33, gave birth to their first child in December 2016, said everything else in his life is just “a hobby” now.
When asked how being a dad had changed him, he told HuffPost UK and other reporters: “It’s my sole purpose. I think everything else is a hobby.
“People could say I was born to sing, but I think I was always born to be a dad.
“She’s wonderful, Willow May, she’s a beautiful girl. I absolutely love it, she’s wonderful.”
The ‘Coronation Street’ actor said he’s keen to have another “two or three” children with Austin, who is a former ‘Hollyoaks’ actress.
“We’ll see, but it depends on Soph as well because she’s an actress herself and I respect that she’s in the same industry,” he added.
“I back her 100% and if she wants to go back to filming then absolutely. It’s further down the line.”
The new dad discussed how much he admires working mums for juggling parenthood and work, having found it tough himself.
“I had a full day with my daughter yesterday and Sophie was working,” Ward explained.
“I left a video message for her like: ‘Hurry up and get home because I know it’s a long drive’.
“It’s not about looking after [Willow] because she’s such a breeze and always gentle and laughing and everything. It’s getting the chores and dishes and washing done.
“Women, I applaud you, just for getting anything done. Willow fell asleep for 20 minutes and as soon as I closed my eyes she was up again.
“But everything’s good, I like the juggling of it.”