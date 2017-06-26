Shayne Ward discussed how becoming a dad for the first time has completely changed his perspective on life.

The 32-year-old, whose girlfriend Sophie Austin, 33, gave birth to their first child in December 2016, said everything else in his life is just “a hobby” now.

When asked how being a dad had changed him, he told HuffPost UK and other reporters: “It’s my sole purpose. I think everything else is a hobby.

“People could say I was born to sing, but I think I was always born to be a dad.

“She’s wonderful, Willow May, she’s a beautiful girl. I absolutely love it, she’s wonderful.”