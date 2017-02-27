Shoreditch High Street was evacuated during rush hour on Monday after a suspected World War Two bomb was discovered.
Police closed the east London road both ways shortly after 8.30am and drivers were advised to find alternative routes.
Police were called to the busy high street, near the junction with Hackney Road, to reports that an unexploded device had been found.
Pictures circulating online of the incident show emergency services at the scene, with bystanders near the police cordon.
Pedestrians advised people via social media to avoid the area following reports there was a bomb scare.
A Met Police spokesman said: “Officers and specialist officers attended the scene and roads were temporarily closed.
“As a precaution a number of properties were evacuated while an assessment of the item was carried out.”
Police said the item was “not suspicious” and the cordons were lifted at about 9.25am.
London Fire Brigade said the device “was found to be immobile”.
London Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Firefighters assisted police officers at a suspected unexploded World War II device on Shoreditch High Street.
“The device was found not to be suspicious and not an explosive device and the road has been reopened.
“As a precaution a number of properties were evacuated while an assessment of the item was carried out.”
In 2015 Westfield Shopping Centre was evacuated after an unexploded World War Two bomb was discovered nearby.
Emergency services were called after the shell was found at a building site nearby in White City.