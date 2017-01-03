Just in case you thought things were going to get better in the New Year, you might want to wait until break-up season has passed.

In fact, early January has become so notorious for relationship breakdowns with solicitors seeing an annual peak in business as people file for divorce.

Those couples who managed to hold it together in the lead up to Christmas (all that mulled wine helps) finally crack and are looking for a way out.

Here are 7 things to consider if you’re deciding what 2017 potentially holds for your love life. 1. You’ve been thinking about this since last September.

If we’re being honest, this isn’t January’s fault. 2. You argued with them all Christmas.

Two whole weeks without any escape. 3. You were forced to watch Die Hard 5 on Christmas Day.

That’s enough for anyone to call it quits. 4. You weren’t shocked when they forget to buy you a Christmas present.

And they don’t seem to feel guilty at all (even when you handed over their gift). 5. You couldn’t wait to go back to work.

Just to get away from them. 6. Your 2017 plans seem much brighter without them involved.

You don’t need a crystal ball to know where this is going. 7. You are asking a search engine.

searches for 'should i break up with my boyfriend?' surging right now pic.twitter.com/3zVc63WGww — Max Benwell (@Max_Benwell) December 27, 2016

lol, searches for 'does my girlfriend love me?' are also at an all-time high for the year #nope pic.twitter.com/ELcraMf37r — Max Benwell (@Max_Benwell) December 27, 2016

And if you’re reading this article, you probably know the answer anyway. So stop looking for a sign, and do what you need to do.