“It is much better to know things and to be open about them than to pretend they don’t exist.”

On Friday it was reported that Steele was hired by England’s 2018 World Cup bid team.

It is understood the former spy gathered information on Fifa and other countries bidding to host the tournament, mainly Russia, the BBC reports.

Steele is believed to have reported his findings to the Eurasian crime department of the FBI.

It was his work on corruption in football that lent “credence” to his Trump dossier, Reuters reports.

One former colleague, who used to work for the Foreign Office, also sprang to Steele’s defence - dismissing any suggestions the dossier was “fake news”.