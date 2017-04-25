Sir Elton John has issued an apology to his fans, after being forced to cancel a string of live shows due to a “potentially deadly” bacterial infection.
The ‘Candle In The Wind’ singer became seriously ill last week, following his South American tour, prompting him to fly back to the UK to be treated.
He was then taken into intensive care, where he remained for two nights, with his spokesperson now confirming that he’s recovering, following the “rare” and “potentially deadly” infection.
A statement read: “Elton’s medical team identified this quickly and treated it successfully. He is expected to make a full and complete recovery.”
Sir Elton has also extended his own thanks to his medical team, and apologised for the nine concerts his illness and recovery have prompted him to cancel.
He said: “I am so fortunate to have the most incredible and loyal fans and apologise for disappointing them. I am extremely grateful to the medical team for their excellence in looking after me so well.”
Nine Elton John shows in the US over the next two weeks have been cancelled, though it’s expected he will be well enough to carry on his UK tour in the summer, which begins in June.
It was recently confirmed that Sir Elton was contributing to a new musical production based on the hit film ‘The Devil Wears Prada’, following his successes with ‘Billy Elliott’ and ‘The Lion King’.
He gushed at the time: “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”