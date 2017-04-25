Sir Elton John has issued an apology to his fans, after being forced to cancel a string of live shows due to a “potentially deadly” bacterial infection.

The ‘Candle In The Wind’ singer became seriously ill last week, following his South American tour, prompting him to fly back to the UK to be treated.

He was then taken into intensive care, where he remained for two nights, with his spokesperson now confirming that he’s recovering, following the “rare” and “potentially deadly” infection.