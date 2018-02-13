Britain’s longest-serving Labour Mayor is facing ‘deselection’ after local party members voted against him being automatically chosen as their candidate.

In fresh evidence of the new mood among Jeremy Corbyn’s grassroots, Sir Robin Wales will now have to take part in an open contest if he wants to continue his 23-year rule as leader of Newham Council in East London after the May 3 local elections.

Sir Robin is facing a strong challenge from local councillor Rokhsana Fiaz, who is backed by Momentum activists but also by others from all wings of the party who want a change at the helm of the borough that hosted the 2012 Olympics.

The directly elected Mayor is seeking an unprecedented fifth term in an area of London that is dominated by Labour, which has 59 out of the borough’s 60 councillors and where a lone independent councillor provides opposition.

Sir Robin, a veteran centrist who once battled against Militant in the 1970s and 1980s, narrowly won a ‘trigger ballot’ in 2016, but the process had been rescinded after a legal challenge and claims of irregularities.

This weekend, all 20 local Labour wards in the two local parties in Newham voted unanimously for an open selection and on Tuesday the London Labour Party opened applications for the candidacy.