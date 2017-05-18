Size 10 Pull&Bear Top Listed As 'Large' On ASOS And People Are (Understandably) Not Happy

Pull&Bear has been criticised on social media for listing a UK size 10 top as ‘large’ on global ecommerce site ASOS.
The high street retailer - which sells both men’s and women’s fashion on ASOS - had a ‘Floral Cami Crop Top & Short Co-ord’ listed with sizing ranging from an extra small to large - with a large being a size 10.
After customer, Hollie Leddy-Flood spotted the listing she took to Twitter to share the controversial finding on Wednesday 17 May.
Social media users replied to the post, sharing their shock at the sizing too.
A Pull&Bear spokesperson has told HuffPost UK they don’t equate a UK size 10 as a large and the listing was an error.
“We understand that this was a technical error that ASOS has now updated,” the spokesperson commented.
“The sizing listed did not correspond to those on Pull&Bear’s own platform.”
A spokesperson for ASOS commented:
“We’re really sorry for the confusion caused by the technical glitch, which meant certain Pull&Bear sizes weren’t represented properly.
“This particular style has now been fixed and is back online.”