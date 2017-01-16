In an industry where only 0.7% of magazine cover stars are transgender, according to a 2016 report, it is more important than ever for the fashion industry to embrace difference.
Now an American online retailer has revamped its entire website to feature five trans-feminine, gender fluid and non-binary femme models for the rest of 2017.
According to SmartGlamour’s founder, Mallorie Dunn, we’ve all got Donald Trump to thank.
SmartGlamour has featured trans models on their site for three years now, but had previously not deemed it necessary to “highlight their identity to anyone”.
Dunn explained in a blog on the fashion website: “We never want our models to feel as if they are being exploited for their differences.”
However, in light of the “current political climate” the brand changed its outlook on the issue: “We feel it is our responsibility to highlight those who are marginalized,” said Dunn.
Now Andre, LaLa, Jess, Nikki and Azure are modelling all the retailer’s clothing under the brand’s #FashionForAll campaign, with the manifesto that “all really means all”.
The New-York-based shop sells designs in sizes from XXS to a US size 6X (which is 66” bust and 72” hips) and has always featured models of all shapes, sizes, heights, weights, ages, ethnicities and abilities .
Dunn told customers: “Throughout this year we will continue to push our messaging forward, proving that All truly means All; whether that all is demonstrated by gender identity, age, ethnicity, or ability – or a cross section of these characteristics.”