In an industry where only 0.7% of magazine cover stars are transgender, according to a 2016 report, it is more important than ever for the fashion industry to embrace difference.

Now an American online retailer has revamped its entire website to feature five trans-feminine, gender fluid and non-binary femme models for the rest of 2017.

According to SmartGlamour’s founder, Mallorie Dunn, we’ve all got Donald Trump to thank.