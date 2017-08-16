Earlier this week hundreds of owners of a smart lock found themselves in the unusual position of being either locked in (or out) of their homes. The LockState customers had not been hacked by criminals, or suffered a major hardware failure.

Cyrus McCrimmon via Getty Images

Instead the locks had been bricked by the company that sold them, LockState and it was all thanks to a bad piece of software. Now while many internet-connected devices can recover from a faulty update (as anyone who has reset their iPhone can attest), a smart lock sadly doesn’t have that luxury. As such LockState sent out a message to all of its affected customers with the rather unfortunate news that they would either have to send the locks back for repair or replacement.