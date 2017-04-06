Smoking Still Causes One In 10 Deaths Worldwide

With growing and ageing populations already heightening the burden of tobacco, it will be crucial to support more smokers to quit and stop people from starting smoking, the researchers said.

The new estimates are based on smoking habits in 195 countries and territories between 1990 and 2015, and illustrate that smoking remains a leading risk factor for death and disability.

Half of these deaths occur in just four countries: China, India, USA, and Russia.

More than one in 10 deaths worldwide (equivalent to 6.4 million deaths per year) are caused by smoking , new figures suggest.

Despite many countries (including the UK) enforcing restrictions around smoking such as the ban on lighting up inside, the authors of the study warn that the “war against tobacco” is far from won, and argue that policy makers need renewed and sustained efforts to tackle the epidemic.

Worldwide, between 1990 and 2015, smoking prevalence decreased by almost a third (29.4%) to 15.3% in 2015, and today, one in four men (25%) worldwide smoke, as do one in 20 women (5.4%).

Despite these improvements, population growth has led to an increase in the overall number of smokers, increasing from 870.4 million in 1990 to 933.1 million in 2015.

Deaths attributable to smoking increased by 4.7% in 2015 compared with 2005 and smoking was rated as a bigger burden on health - moving from third to second highest cause of disability.

“Despite more than half a century of unequivocal evidence of the harmful effects of tobacco on health, today, one in every four men in the world is a daily smoker,” said senior author Dr Emmanuela Gakidou.

“Smoking remains the second largest risk factor for early death and disability, and so to further reduce its impact we must intensify tobacco control to further reduce smoking prevalence and attributable burden.”

The 10 countries with the largest number of smokers in 2015 were China, India, Indonesia, USA, Russia, Bangladesh, Japan, Brazil, Germany and the Philippines - who together accounted for almost two-thirds of the worlds smokers (63.6%).

The researchers said high smoking prevalence levels and worrying trends persist. For instance, Indonesia, Bangladesh and the Philippines saw no significant reductions in male smoking prevalence between 1990 and 2015 (2015 smoking rates were 46.7%, 38.0% and 34.5%, respectively), and in Russia, female smoking prevalence has increased (from 7.9% in 1990 to 12.3% in 2015) and comprehensive tobacco control policies were only implemented in 2014.

The authors noted that Indonesia has very high smoking levels.

In contrast, Brazil, which has been a leader in tobacco control, showing one of the largest reductions in smoking prevalence for men and women between 1990 and 2015 - halving from 28.9% to 12.6% in men and 18.6% to 8.2% in women.