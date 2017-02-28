Yellow “be aware” warnings were in place for ice in Orkney and Shetland, Highlands and Eilean Siar and the Grampians until 9am on Wednesday.

The Met Office has issued severe weather warnings as the country continues to experience wintery weather.

The chief forecaster’s comments read: “A cold northerly airstream will feed frequent showers of sleet, snow and hail across northern Scotland on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“Snow and ice look unlikely to prove hazardous along windward coasts but are likely to lead to difficult travel conditions inland and on high ground.”

Further south, areas such as Manchester and the Peak District experienced snowfall on Tuesday.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the runway at Manchester Airport had to be shut for half an hour due to snow on Tuesday.