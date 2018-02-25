Parts of the UK are set to feel colder than places in the Arctic Circle as freezing temperatures continue into the week. The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as widespread snow is forecast. By the middle of the week, the majority of Britain is being warned of the potential for delays on the roads, trains and in the air.

PA Wire/PA Images Widespread snow is forecast for the UK.

The alert also warns there may be some power cuts and loss of mobile phone signal. The Met Office said that by the end of Wednesday, more than 20cm of snow may have accumulated in some parts of eastern England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

PA The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow.

Met Office meteorologist Charlie Powell said: “The UK is on track for some really cold weather this week. It’s not going to be record-breaking, but it’ll be pretty exceptional – winds are going to make it feel minus 10C (14F) to minus 15C (5F) during the day. “We will see the first signs of that tonight in the shape of snow showers working all the way down the east coast. “That continues into Monday, with snow showers moving across the country during the day before reaching Wales. “Winds are then going to strengthen and we could see some easterly gales through the eastern Channel and east Anglia by the middle of the week. “That’s going to make it feel really cold, daytime temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday will be struggling to get above freezing for most of the country.”