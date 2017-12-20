All Sections
    • Snow Globe Nails: Proof 2017 Is Not Done Yet, Because Random Beauty Trends Are Still Here

    Because 2017 was the year of trends.

    20/12/2017 11:37 GMT

    After Tinsel lashes and the innovative decking of eyebrows, it seems there’s even more opportunity to go all out for Christmas this year with the trend of wearing snow globes on your nails. 

    A trend that made the rounds on social over a year ago has resurfaced with more attention than ever. 

    For example, one beauty blogger’s tutorial has gained 2.6 million views and counting, and the hashtag #snowglobenails is trending on social media. 

    Take a look at some of the most creative designs so far. 

    A post shared by ev nailedit (@ev_nailedit) on

    And if you want to know how to DIY one, just ask this girl. 

    Conversations