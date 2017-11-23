Being suspended from school may be intended to be a punishment but some kids will view being allowed to stay home as a treat. So this mum came up with a genius idea to ensure her son learned his lesson after his bad behaviour.

Demetris Payne, from the US, explained on Facebook that her son had been suspended from school for three days (and didn’t want to say the reason why).

She advertised online that during those three days, he would be available to do handy jobs (mowing lawn, washing cars, etc.) free of charge.

Payne said her son could commit to three hours per person - and parents loved the idea.