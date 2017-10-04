The Sonos One builds on the design of the company’s smaller speaker the Play:1 but of course, comes with some extras.

Sonos has unveiled the company’s first ever smart speaker with Amazon’s Alexa voice-assistant built-in.

It uses six far-field microphones to be able to hear your requests at a normal speaking volume.

Once it recognises you’re speaking it’ll automatically fade down the music playing so you don’t feel like you have to shout.

The One will sport a single mid-woofer to help provide the mid and lower range while a single tweeter will tackle the higher notes.

In addition to Alexa’s normal abilities you’ll have increased control using Sonos’ own ecosystem. So you can start a song within the Spotify app, change the song using the Sonos app and then ask Alexa what the new song is.

If you have more than one Sonos speaker you’ll be able to tell Alexa to send music to different rooms in the house.