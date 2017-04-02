Spain Would Not Block An Independent Scotland's Bid To Rejoin EU

Matt Cardy via Getty Images Graffiti written on a wall in support of the Yes vote ahead of the 2014 vote.

Spain would not vote to block Scotland’s bid to rejoin the European Union if it votes for independence, the country’s foreign minister has said despite fears of emboldening Catalonia’s breakaway efforts. Alfonso Dastis told reporters Spain remains opposed to the break-up of the United Kingdom, but suggested it would not veto an application by an independent Scotland to join. The Guardian reported that when asked directly whether he would halt an independent Scotland from joining the EU, Dastis said: “No, we wouldn’t”.

Denis Balibouse / Reuters Spain's Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis.

But he insisted Edinburgh would have to apply for EU membership, suggesting it would face a wait to re-join. He said: “We don’t want (Scottish independence) to happen. But if it happens legally and constitutionally, we would not block it. We don’t encourage the break-up of any member states, because we think the future goes in a different direction.” Dastis has previously told Sturgeon that Scotland would have to “join the back of the queue” before re-joining, though nationalists argue there is no formal queue as it would depend on how many boxes had been ticked when applying. The Spanish government appears to have softened its tone since the Brexit vote. The Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, warned in the the run-up to Scotland’s 2014 referendum that independence would be a catastrophe and risk Europe falling apart.

Russell Cheyne / Reuters Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and UK Prime Minister Theresa May met last week.