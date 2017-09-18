Boris Johnson will be “happy, happy, happy” to quit the Government if Theresa May opts for a soft Brexit, his father Stanley has claimed. Johnson senior, who also let slip that he had discussed with the Foreign Secretary his ambition to be Prime Minister, spoke out as his son repeated that he didn’t want the UK to keep paying money to Brussels after it has quit the EU. As the furious Cabinet row continued, Stanley, a former Remain campaigner and environmentalist, declared that his son felt so passionately about the issue that he was prepared to resign. “This is such an important issue that I would have thought he would be happy, happy, happy to walk away from the whole thing if that’s what he had to do,” he told SkyNews. Johnson junior fuelled the speculation that he could quit if May outlines a softer Brexit in a speech in Florence this Friday, refusing to rule out a resignation and saying only such talk was ‘barking up the wrong tree’.

He also revealed that the Johnsons have a secret Whatsapp group and hinted he had discussed his son’s political ambitions. Asked directly by SkyNew’s Kay Burley if he had discussed Boris’s chances of becoming Prime Minister, his father replied: “We’ve got Whatsapp nowadays and Whatsapp has encryption on both ends, I’m glad to say. Who knows what people talk about with their parents? “Why on earth would I...tell you what I talk to my children about? That’s just not plausible.” On a fast-moving day, the Prime Minister was forced to interrupt her trip to Canada to slap down her Foreign Secretary, reminding him that her government was “driven from the front”. Her line was a reference to fellow minister Amber Rudd dismissing Johnson as a “back seat driver” after he published a 4,000-word article warning that he would not back a ‘soft Brexit’.

"The UK government is driven from the front" - Theresa May on claims Boris Johnson is "back-seat driving" on #Brexit https://t.co/W9vDVWIrKf pic.twitter.com/UYelM8IFJd — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) September 18, 2017

Johnson, who is set to meet May in a showdown meeting in New York ahead of her address to the UN General Assembly, repeated his stance on Monday that he would not support any payments to the EU after Brexit in March 2019. May is due to make a major speech on Brexit in Florence on Friday and Johnson’s Daily Telegraph article was seen as a shot across her bows not to follow Chancellor Philip Hammond’s drive for a ‘status quo’ period where the UK would continue to pay billions in return for access to the EU single market. In TV interviews, he also said that any ‘transition’ period should be as short as possible, a direct challenge to the Cabinet’s new consensus this summer that a changeover of up to two years - to 2021 - will be needed to smooth the exit for business and residents. Asked if Boris would resign, Johnson senior said: “It seems perfectly clear to me that Boris would say ‘look, this is such an important issue, the way we leave, such an important issue i.e. are we going to go on with a transition period which may be two years, may be four years, may be 10 years, or are we going to say No, we voted to leave’?”

