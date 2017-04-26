'Star Wars' Bosses 'Talked About' Including Finn And Poe Romance In New Film

One thing a lot of ‘Star Wars’ fans took away from the most recent instalment of the sci-fi saga was the apparent chemistry between John Boyega and Oscar Isaac’s characters.

Indeed, certain corners of the internet are devoted entirely to shipping Finn and Poe, with LucasFilms boss Kathleen Kennedy now admitting that producers had contemplated incorporating a romantic relationship between the two in Episode VIII.

However, don’t get too excited, as it doesn’t sound like fans are going to be getting what they want (at least, not yet).