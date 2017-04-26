'Star Wars' Bosses 'Talked About' Including Finn And Poe Romance In New Film

One thing a lot of ‘Star Wars’ fans took away from the most recent instalment of the sci-fi saga was the apparent chemistry between John Boyega and Oscar Isaac’s characters.
Indeed, certain corners of the internet are devoted entirely to shipping Finn and Poe, with LucasFilms boss Kathleen Kennedy now admitting that producers had contemplated incorporating a romantic relationship between the two in Episode VIII.
However, don’t get too excited, as it doesn’t sound like fans are going to be getting what they want (at least, not yet).
As reported by Spanish film site ECartelera, Kathleen said: “We have talked about it, but I don’t think that we’re going to see it in ‘The Last Jedi’.”
Oscar Isaac previously fuelled the rumours of a potential romance with a cryptic comment during an interview on ‘Ellen’.
When asked about whether there could be romance with any other character on the cards for Poe in future instalments, he revealed: “I think [there’s a] very subtle romance happening… you have to look very closely. You have to look very closely. You have to watch it a few times to see the subtle hits.
“But there was… at least, I was playing romance.”
John Boyega seemed less convinced, though, later telling Shortlist magazine: “[The speculation is] so not true. Oscar wishes it was though, it’s all in his head.
“It’s a brotherly love, a bromance, that’s for sure.”
Fans of ‘Star Wars’ previously called for the inclusion of a same-sex relationship in the wake of the Orlando terrorist attack last summer.
‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ will be released on 15 December 2017.