Stephen Hawking has revealed he’s set to fulfil his “ultimate ambition” of travelling into space.

The world-famous physicist said billionaire businessman Richard Branson had offered him a seat on his Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain’s Piers Morgan, Hawking said: “I thought no one would take me [into space], but Richard Branson has offered me a seat on Virgin Galactic – and I said yes immediately.

“Since that day, I have never changed my mind.”

The Cambridge University professor, who has ALS, experienced weightlessness for the first time during a zero-gravity flight over the Atlantic in 2007.

It’s not yet clear when Virgin Galactic will launch commercial flights.