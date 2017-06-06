Steve Coogan Backs Jeremy Corbyn As He Prepares To Speak At Labour Rally

Steve Coogan has endorsed Jeremy Corbyn for Prime Minister, urging people to ‘vote Labour and change your future’ this week.

Blogging exclusively for HuffPost UK, the actor and comedian accused the Conservatives of ‘taking the piss’ and said the Labour leader had shown ‘an authenticity we are not accustomed to seeing in successful politicians’.

He attacked the ‘billionaires who own our print media’ and said Theresa May had appeared ‘weak and wobbly at the first line of questioning’.

“This election was supposed to be a slam-dunk for the Tories. They have the cash, the resources and the infrastructure of mass communication on their side but something extraordinary has happened,” Coogan wrote.

“The electorate, the many, have started to question the unending guff being fed to them by [Paul] Dacre, [Richard] Desmond, etc.

“The Tory tactic was to try to make this a choice between Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, but this has backfired as people - and I readily admit to being one of them - have started to listen to what Jeremy Corbyn says rather than what other people have been saying about him.”

Coogan is a longstanding supporter of Labour, hitting the streets to campaign for the party both in recent weeks and two years ago.