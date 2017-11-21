Stop Funding Hate, a campaign group that fought for Paperchase to end its promotion in the Daily Mail, has been accused of “harassing advertisers into withdrawing their support for a free press”.

Sarah Baxter, deputy editor at the Sunday Times and columnist, said Paperchase had been “bullied” by a “small army” of people on social media to cut ties with the paper.

The stationery store apologised on Monday after a weekend promotion it ran in the Daily Mail sparked a huge backlash encouraged by Stop Funding Hate, which tries to convince companies not to advertise in newspapers it accuses of spreading “hate”.

Paperchase said it was “truly sorry” and that it had “listened” to customers, adding: “We won’t ever do it again.”

Speaking on Newsnight on Monday, Baxter said: “It’s a company being bullied by a small army of Twitter and social media trolls into using activism as a weapon against the free press.

“It’s a very, very sad day for an independent media.”

She said that Paperchase had “blundered” into accepting the word of “a few Twitter trolls”, adding: “I’m sure Paperchase really doesn’t want to get involved in that kind of political and cultural war.”