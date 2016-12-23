Forecasters warned earlier that wintry showers, strong winds and lightning could lead to disruption to power supplies and travel across the north-west of the UK.

But now Barbara has arrived, leaving many last-minute shoppers braving gusts and rainfall.

The Met Office issued severe weather warnings for many parts of Britain, but it’s Scotland that’s expected to bear the brunt of the storm.

Footage posted to social media appears to show one Scot battle fierce winds while playing the bagpipes. Watch the video, below.

Pictures taken in Edinburgh’s historic old city showed tourists falling victim to high winds, with many foreign visitors braving Barbara’s incredible force.

Flood alerts are also in place for the Highlands and Western Isles, as well as Skye and the Scottish Borders.

Two separate Yellow “be aware” wind warnings are in place, one covering northern parts of the UK where gusts of 60 to 70mph are expected quite widely, and one for more southern areas, where a narrow and intense band of heavy rain and gusty winds could lead to some disruption.

An amber “be prepared” wind warning is in place for northern and western parts of Scotland for Friday afternoon , evening and overnight into Christmas Eve, reports the Press Association .

Meanwhile, Scotland’s Transport Minister Humza Yousef said companies were working to ensure transport links in the country remained open.

He said: “We are expecting the worst of the disruption today [Friday] when winds are expected to reach 90 mph.

“Our transport operators and trunk road operating companies are working hard to keep services and roads running, safety has to be our top priority so we are seeing delays and cancellations to flights and ferries.

“We have also seen more traditional winter weather with snow and ice on higher roads and our gritters and patrols have been out across the network - our gritter tracker shows where they have been in action.”