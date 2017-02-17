A mum-of-three who was having a difficult shopping trip with her kids was touched when a lady gifted her with a well-deserved treat: wine.
Alex Goodsir, 28, from Australia, was in Aldi with her four-year-old daughter, two-year-old son and eight-month-old daughter, who has hip dysplasia.
Goodsir’s youngest daughter was in a cast and couldn’t fit in the trolley, so her eldest agreed to push her in the pram, while Goodsir did the shop.
Needless to say, five minutes in and the young girl was tired and wasn’t up for pushing the pram anymore.
“Here I was left with a trolley, pram and two kids thinking hide and seek in the middle of the store was a good idea,” Goodsir told The Huffington Post UK.
Goodsir explained that after the hide and seek game was shut down, her kids proceeded having tantrums.
“Tantrums were had over the fact Aldi didn’t sell paddle pops (lollies) and that chocolate as a breakfast choice was not acceptable,” she added.
“After we finished shopping and I was an absolute sweating mess.
“I was in the car park packing my car and an elderly couple came up to me.”
Goodsir was certain the couple were going to comment on the tantrums her kids had in Aldi.
“The lady said: ‘Excuse me miss’ and I turned around expecting some worldly parenting advice,” she told HuffPost UK.
“Instead the kind strangers handed me two bottles of wine and said: ‘Parenting is hard at the best of times, have a drink on us and know you survived the day’.”
Goodsir added: “After feeling like I had failed as a parent that day these kind generous souls restored my faith in humanity.”