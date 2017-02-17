A mum-of-three who was having a difficult shopping trip with her kids was touched when a lady gifted her with a well-deserved treat: wine.

Alex Goodsir, 28, from Australia, was in Aldi with her four-year-old daughter, two-year-old son and eight-month-old daughter, who has hip dysplasia.

Goodsir’s youngest daughter was in a cast and couldn’t fit in the trolley, so her eldest agreed to push her in the pram, while Goodsir did the shop.

Needless to say, five minutes in and the young girl was tired and wasn’t up for pushing the pram anymore.

“Here I was left with a trolley, pram and two kids thinking hide and seek in the middle of the store was a good idea,” Goodsir told The Huffington Post UK.