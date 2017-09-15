‘Strictly Come Dancing’ First Live Show Songs And Dances Revealed

The songs and dances for the first ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ live show have been revealed - and we’re set to be treated to an array of styles, both musically and in the choreography.
All 15 celebrity contestants have been hard at work in rehearsals ahead of the first live show on BBC One next Saturday (23 September).
With one week to go, we’ve been given a taste of what we can expect when this year’s competition kicks off.
Here’s that list in full:
- Alexandra Burke and Gorka are Waltzing to ‘(You Make Me Feel Like A) Natural Woman’ by Aretha Franklin
- Charlotte Riley and Brendan will Foxtrot to ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’ by Michael Buble
- Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha will Cha Cha to Boogie Fever by The Sylvers
- Debbie McGee and Giovanni will perform a Paso Doble to ‘Be Italian’ by Fergie
- Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz will Cha Cha to ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ by Shawn Mendes
- Mollie King and AJ will Jive to ‘Good Golly Miss Molly’ by Little Richard
- Ruth Langsford and Anton are Waltzing to ‘This Nearly Was Mine’ (Seth MacFarlane version)
- Susan Calman and Kevin will perform the Viennese Waltz to ‘Mad About The Boy’ by Dinah Washington
- Aston Merrygold and Janette will Foxtrot to ‘It Had To Be You’ Harry Connick Jnr
- Brian Conley and Amy will Tango to ‘Temptation’ by Heaven 17
- Davood Ghadami and Nadiya will Cha Cha to ‘Dedication To My Ex’ by Lloyd ft. Andre 3000
- Joe McFadden and Katya are Jiving to ‘Rockin’ Robin’ by Michael Jackson
- Jonnie Peacock and Oti will Waltz to ‘When I Need You’ by Luther Vandross
- Rev. Richard Coles and Dianne perform the Cha Cha to ‘There Must Be An Angel’ by Eurythmics
- Simon Rimmer and Karen will perform the Paso Doble to ‘Song 2’ by Blur
With rehearsals well under way, some of the contestants are already feeling the effects of the gruelling all-day sessions.
‘Emmerdale’ actress Gemma Atkinson revealed she had been left with “cuts and bruises” on her feet after her eight-hour training sessions.
Whilst comedian and presenter Susan Calman has admitted she’s having a particularly tough time with being twirled around, confessing she’s struggling with dizziness behind the scenes.
She explained: “I have felt physically sick from the moment I arrived here until now. The dizziness is really bad, it is really bad, because it’s not just doing the dance... we’re rehearsing for eight hours a day, so it’s a lot.”