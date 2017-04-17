Anyone hoping to see Holly Willoughby strutting her stuff on the ‘Strictly’ dance floor will be disappointed to hear she has no intention of signing up, as she’s afraid she’d wind up embarrassing herself. The ‘This Morning’ host has admitted that her two left feet would make appearing on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ a “horrendous” experience for her, insisting that she’d hate people watching her struggle with her moves.

David M. Benett via Getty Images ﻿Holly Willoughby

She told the Daily Star on Sunday: “I’d love to learn to dance but I wouldn’t want to do it on telly. “Everyone would be watching me do it and that would be horrendous because I’m not very good at dancing. “I’d probably be as bad as Ed Balls. I’d be more Ed Balls than Abbey Clancy, put it that way.” Former Labour MP Ed Balls took part in the most recent series of ‘Strictly’, and while his dancing wasn’t quite up to the same standard as eventual finalists Ore Oduba and Danny Mac, he was recently nominated for a TV Bafta thanks to his ‘Gangnam Style’ routine.

Dave J Hogan via Getty Images Ed and professional partner Katya Jones on the dance floor

With Holly out of the frame, a number of stars from across the entertainment industry have already been rumoured for this year’s ‘Strictly’, set to kick off as always in the autumn. Among the list of potential celebrity contestants are Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds, former ‘EastEnders’ star Samantha Womack and comedian Tommy Ball, best known as one half of duo Cannon and Ball, who would be the oldest contestant in ‘Strictly’ history were he to sign up.