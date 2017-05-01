‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses are said to be “desperate” to snag record-breaking runner Paula Radcliffe for this year’s series.
As producers start booking contestants for the upcoming run, it’s been reported that Paula is near the top of their wishlists, though she’s yet to sign on the dotted line.
An insider told The Sun: “Not only is she a household name, she is also incredibly likeable and has the discipline to really apply herself to a training regime.
“Paula is a massive fan of the show, but has not yet made a decision about their offer either way.”
Over the course of her impressive career, Paula has won the London marathon three times, most recently in 2005, with the same number of victories in the New York equivalent.
According to The Sun’s source, Paula still “needs to time to discuss it with her friends and family” before making a decision either way about appearing on ‘Strictly’.
Meanwhile, a perhaps-surprising name also rumoured for this year’s series is ‘X Factor’ runner-up Olly Murs.
While Olly has a long history with the BBC dancing show’s biggest rival (even hosting it for one series with Caroline Flack), it was claimed over the weekend that the chart-topper has already signed up for ‘Strictly’, following a particularly painful break-up.
However, he was quick to pour water on these rumours on his Twitter page, insisting: “Not doing a certain dancing show.”
Other names currently in the frame for ‘Strictly’ include comedian Tommy Ball, who would be the oldest contestant in the show’s history, footballer Frank Lampard and Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds.