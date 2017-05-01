‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses are said to be “desperate” to snag record-breaking runner Paula Radcliffe for this year’s series.

As producers start booking contestants for the upcoming run, it’s been reported that Paula is near the top of their wishlists, though she’s yet to sign on the dotted line.

An insider told The Sun: “Not only is she a household name, she is also incredibly likeable and has the discipline to really apply herself to a training regime.

“Paula is a massive fan of the show, but has not yet made a decision about their offer either way.”