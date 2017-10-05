‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has only been on our screens for a matter of weeks, but we already have our first show romance, according to reports.
In a first for the BBC dance series, actress Gemma Atkinson is reportedly dating Gorka Marquez - just weeks after the pair were first linked.
The ‘Emmerdale’ star, who is dancing with married dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, and Gorka, who is paired with Alexandra Burke, hit it off after meeting at the group rehearsals.
A Strictly insider told The Sun: “Gorka and Gemma are together. It’s the talk of the make-up room.”
The source added: “At this point she wouldn’t describe him as her boyfriend because they haven’t spent enough time together as they’re both focused on rehearsing.
“But they go to the gym together to work out which is really sweet because it’s something they both love to do.”
Last month, Gemma’s fellow ‘Strictly’ contestant, Ruth Langsford, shot down rumours of a romance between Gemma and Gorka.
Speaking to HuffPost UK the ‘This Morning’ presenter said: “When would she have seen him? She’s in Manchester rehearsing non stop with Aljaz [Skorjanec, her pro partner] and has been doing her radio show, so I’m not sure where that’s come from.
“If she’s managed to find some time, she’s a better woman than me!” she joked.
Meanwhile, ‘Strictly’ judge Craig Revel Horwood has named Gemma as his top pick to take home the Glitterball Trophy this year.
HuffPost has contacted ‘Strictly’ for comment.