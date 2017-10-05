‘Strictly Come Dancing’ has only been on our screens for a matter of weeks, but we already have our first show romance, according to reports.

In a first for the BBC dance series, actress Gemma Atkinson is reportedly dating Gorka Marquez - just weeks after the pair were first linked.

The ‘Emmerdale’ star, who is dancing with married dancer Aljaz Skorjanec, and Gorka, who is paired with Alexandra Burke, hit it off after meeting at the group rehearsals.