Soap star Gemma Atkinson has become the fourth celebrity confirmed for the upcoming new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.

She was revealed to be a part of this year’s line-up on Thursday (10 August), during that morning’s edition of ‘BBC Breakfast’.

Speaking about her upcoming stint on the dance floor, she said: “I am honoured to be asked and so thrilled to be joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2017! I’m beyond excited and incredibly nervous but I am looking forward to learning a new skill in ballroom and latin dancing and taking on this new challenge.”