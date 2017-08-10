Soap star Gemma Atkinson has become the fourth celebrity confirmed for the upcoming new series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
She was revealed to be a part of this year’s line-up on Thursday (10 August), during that morning’s edition of ‘BBC Breakfast’.
Speaking about her upcoming stint on the dance floor, she said: “I am honoured to be asked and so thrilled to be joining ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ 2017! I’m beyond excited and incredibly nervous but I am looking forward to learning a new skill in ballroom and latin dancing and taking on this new challenge.”
Gemma was first rumoured for ‘Strictly’ way back in February, but admitted at the time that she wasn’t sure quite how fancy her footwork would be given the shoes the contestants on the show wear.
She claimed: “I’ve never been asked before but it would be really great to learn how to dance. I’m not sure how I’d handle in the high heels though.
“I’m used to wearing my converse so that might be difficult.”
Gemma is best known for her four-year stint in ‘Hollyoaks’, playing Lisa Hunter, and last year joined ‘Emmerdale’ in the role of Carly Hope, which bagged her a nomination for Best Newcomer at the British Soap Awards.
Back in 2007, she also appeared in ‘I’m A Celebrity’, finishing in fifth place.
Other stars to have previously been confirmed for the new series of ‘Strictly’ include The Saturdays singer Mollie King and ‘EastEnders’ hunk Davood Ghadami.
‘This Morning’ host Ruth Langsford also revealed that she’s signed up for the show earlier this week, with more announcements to come in the next two weeks.