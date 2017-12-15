There are two types of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ fans out there. There are those who watch the live shows’ impressive drops, lifts and spins through their fingers, waiting for the celebrity contestants’ feet to reach the floor again. And there are those who think, “I could do that!”

After seeing this clip from Friday’s (15 December) ‘Good Morning Britain’, we now know for sure that presenters Kate Garraway and Richard Arnold fall into the latter camp.

Following ‘Strictly’ finalists’ Joe McFadden and Katya Jones’ impressive core-based lift during last weekend’s live show, the ‘GMB’ team was left wondering whether they’d be able to pull something equally as impressive out of the bag for Saturday’s (16 December) performance.

Kate - who competed in ‘Strictly’ way back in 2007, making it more than halfway through before she was eliminated - decided to give it a bash, and to put it mildly, there was quite a scene, culminating in this…