We’re still catching our breath after last week’s brilliant ‘Movie Week’ on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but we’ve already been given a sneak peek at what’s in store on this week’s show.

Week four’s song and dance choices have been revealed, with the remaining 13 celebrity contestants strutting their stuff to an eclectic mix of smash hits.

There’s something for everyone with songs by legendary artists like Tina Turner, ELO, Cher and Barry Manilow as well as newer hits from Jessie Ware, Coldplay and Bruno Mars.