We’re still catching our breath after last week’s brilliant ‘Movie Week’ on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, but we’ve already been given a sneak peek at what’s in store on this week’s show.
Week four’s song and dance choices have been revealed, with the remaining 13 celebrity contestants strutting their stuff to an eclectic mix of smash hits.
There’s something for everyone with songs by legendary artists like Tina Turner, ELO, Cher and Barry Manilow as well as newer hits from Jessie Ware, Coldplay and Bruno Mars.
As for the dances, current favourite Alexandra Burke and ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter Charlotte Hawkins will be taking on the Jive.
Meanwhile, Debbie McGee and ‘Holby City’ actor Joe McFadden will both be hoping to wow us all with the Cha Cha.
We. Can’t Wait.
Last week saw the second celeb leave the competition after the Reverend Richard Coles was voted off.
Here’s this week’s songs and dances in full:
- Alexandra Burke and Gorka perform the Jive to Proud Mary by Tina Turner
- Aston Merrygold and Janette will Quickstep to Mr Blue Sky by ELO
- Brian Conley and Amy dance the Paso Doble to I Believe in a Thing Called Love by The Darkness
- Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan will Jive to Marry You by Bruno Mars
- Davood Ghadami and Nadiya perform the Viennese Waltz to Say You Love Me by Jessie Ware
- Debbie McGee and Giovanni Cha Cha to The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss) by Cher
- Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz to Paso Doble to Viva La Vida by Coldplay
- Joe McFadden and Katya perform the Cha Cha to You Keep Me Hanging On by Human Nature
- Jonnie Peacock and Oti dance the American Smooth to Cry Me a River (Michael Bublé cover)
- Mollie King and AJ will also dance the Salsa to Súbeme La Radio by Enrique Iglesias
- Ruth Langsford and Anton perform a Tango to Allegretto by Bond
- Simon Rimmer and Karen will Samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow
- Susan Calman and Kevin perform a Quickstep to Bring Me Sunshine by The Jive Aces
‘Strictly Come Dancing’ airs on Saturday 14 October on BBC1