But in October, Home Secretary Amber Rudd proposed a series of controversial plans - including a multi-tiered visa system - to make it more difficult for foreign students to study in the UK in a crackdown on immigration.

Under this visa scheme, the rights of overseas students would be tied to the university they apply to, meaning those wanting to study at elite institutions such as Oxford and Cambridge would be more likely to be admitted to the UK.

One student told researchers: “I come from somewhere with very little ethnic/cultural diversity so I like that there is much more diversity here at university.

“I feel international students are valuable as they are interesting to get to know. I appreciate the range of people here.”

Three quarters of students surveyed also said international students should be allowed to work in the UK after graduating.

Under current rules, those in the UK on a student visa can work for four months after their course finishes.