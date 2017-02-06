The United States has been suffering from division and disunity recently but this year’s Super Bowl featured plenty of moments which showcased the country’s spirit of inclusivity and celebrated diversity.
The Super Bowl is one of the biggest sporting events of the year in the US (and perhaps even the world) and this year saw the New England Patriots launch a stunning comeback to beat the Atlana Falcons 34-28.
But the American Football competition isn’t just about the sport - it’s also well-known for the adverts shown during the game and its half-time show, this year performed by Lady Gaga.
This year’s Super Bowl seemed to focus on fighting back after what was a particularly divisive presidential campaign.
Here were some of the best moments...
Airbnb’s message of acceptance
The company has already taken a stand against Donald Trump’s travel ban on people from seven Muslim majority countries by offering free accommodation to anyone affected.
So it’s of no surprise that Airbnb’s ad was all about accepting people no matter what.
This building supply store’s ‘banned’ ad ending
Lumber 84’s ad featured a Spanish-speaking mother and daughter apparently traveling from Mexico to the United States.
The end, which shows the pair discovering a door in a giant wall, was reportedly banned from TV since it commented on President Donald Trump’s promised border wall.
It ended with the line “the will to succeed is always welcome here”.
Lumber 84’s site crashed last night as people flocked to watch the full video.
Coca Cola’s ‘America The Beautiful’ ad
The advert featured a wide range of people singing the famous song in different languages and ended with the declarations “together is beautiful”.
Many people applauded the ad on social media...
Audi’s fightback against sexism
This ad, featuring a young girl with some seriously good driving skills, featured a father questioning whether he would have to explain to his daughter about the gender pay gap.
Audi has said it is “committed to equal pay for equal work”.
This haircare brand’s Trump trolling
It’s A 10 warned that Americans are in for four years of “awful hair” - so encouraged them to fight back with their own, whatever their chosen style may be (and yes that includes facial hair, chest hair and even back hair).
Budweiser’s immigrant tale
This tells the story of the beer brand’s co-founder Adolphus Busch’s journey to America from Germany in 1857.
Some Trump supporters have even called for a boycott of the beer brand over the ad.
The love was far strong though...
Lady Gaga’s patriotic performance
Some were surprised that the singer didn’t get more political with her set but as well as some of her own hits she also performed some more traditional songs.
‘This Land Is Your Land’ and ‘God Bless America’ focussed on unity and freedom.