A swimwear brand is going against the grain by refusing to use photoshopped images of its latest range on its website.

Rheya Swim, an L.A-based fashion brand, has used product shots in which models’ stretch marks are clearly visible.

Chloe Madison, the 21-year-old founder and designer, made the decision not to airbrush out the stretch marks because she no longer wanted to be part of an industry that celebrates only perfection.

The entire range was modelled by the designer and her best friend.

“When we got back photos from retouching it was shocking. I didn’t really recognise my body–enhanced to someone else’s idealistic version of it,” Madison told Elle.