A Syrian couple who sought refuge in Canada have named their child after the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Muhammad and Afraa Bilan arrived in Calgary in February 2016 with their two children after escaping from the war-torn Syrian city of Damascus.
As a way of thanking Trudeau for allowing Syrian refugees to enter Canada, the couple decided to name their son after him.
On Thursday, Justin Trudeau Adam Bilan was born.
Afraa told the Calgary Herald: “We like to name him Justin Trudeau because I think it will be a small thank you for the Prime Minister.
“We love this man, we appreciate him so much. He helped so many of us, he’s a really nice man.”
Speaking about what it is like resettling in Canada, Afraa told the BBC: “Canada is much more safe - there’s no war, nothing.
“Everything is different, everything is good - nothing like Syria.”
More than 40,000 Syrian refugees have been resettled in Canada since Trudeau became Prime Minister in November 2015.
After US President Donald Trump imposed an immigration ban on seven predominantly Muslim countries, the Canadian Prime Minister reiterated his government’s commitment to assisting “those fleeing persecution terror and war”.