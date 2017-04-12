Everyone Remain Calm, You Can Now Buy The Original Tamagotchi (Sort Of)

Before we had smartphones, and swipe lefts, and Snapchat filters, we had the Tamagotchi.

The original digital friend (who was less inclined to ask for nudes) was the best solution parents could come up with to the question: “When are we getting a pet?”

But if you weren’t even able to persuade your family to commit to a digital furry family member in the nineties, here is your chance to finally achieve childhood validation and buy your very own.