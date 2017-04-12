Everyone Remain Calm, You Can Now Buy The Original Tamagotchi (Sort Of)

Before we had smartphones, and swipe lefts, and Snapchat filters, we had the Tamagotchi.
The original digital friend (who was less inclined to ask for nudes) was the best solution parents could come up with to the question: “When are we getting a pet?”
But if you weren’t even able to persuade your family to commit to a digital furry family member in the nineties, here is your chance to finally achieve childhood validation and buy your very own.
Japanese toy maker Bandai has re-released the first edition of the pocket pet, complete with the original six characters for the ultimate wave of nineties nostalgia.
The hardware will also come in the same designs, but will be half the size.
Understandably the internet has had a lot to say, mostly everyone just ready to be a better Tamagotchi mum than they were the first time round.
The re-launch marks the twentieth anniversary of the toy (yes you really are that old, maybe stop playing with toys) as it was launched in Japan in 1996 and rolled out to Europe in 1997.
They are retailing for a fairly reasonable $13, which will hopefully reduce the extortionate Amazon market for the devices, which were selling for as much as $130 in recent months.
But you want to get your hands on one, you’re gonna need to book a flight to Japan. So best start saving.