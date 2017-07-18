Former ‘Great British Bake Off’ finalist Tamal Ray is set to front his own TV show - but there won’t be a cake in sight. Instead of dealing with soggy bottoms and raw pastry, the 31-year-old qualified doctor will be tackling the nation’s health issues in a brand new health show on Channel 4.

Fred Duval via Getty Images Tamal Ray

There is still a link to ‘The Great British Bake Off’ though, as the new series is being produced by Love Productions, who also produce the baking show. The ‘health magazine series’, which Tamal will front with Food Unwrapped’s Kate Quilton, is being touted as the successor to ‘Embarrassing Bodies’, which ran on Channel 4 for eight years until it ended in 2015. The new show follows the pilot of ‘Be Your Own Doctor’, the format of which has been significantly reworked since Tamal presented it last year.

Rex Kate Quilton will co-host the new health series with Tamal.

PA Archive/PA Images Tamal lost out to Nadiya Hussain in the 2015 'Bake Off' final.

