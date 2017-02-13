Ecclestone said many people picked up on the fact she is “still” breastfeeding, despite her daughter being two years old.

“I really feel that my decision to let her wean herself and breastfeed until she no longer wants it is the right choice for me and for her,” she said.

“There are so many children that still have bottles, dummies, comforters and no-one questions that and I wouldn’t dream of it.

“If someone wants to give their baby a bottle at night then that’s entirely their decision so I just don’t understand, when you are trying to do the best for your baby, why people are just trying to pick holes in it and look for the bad.”