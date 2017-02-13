Tamara Ecclestone has spoken out to defend a photo of herself breastfeeding her toddler, which she posted to “normalise” breastfeeding in the public eye.
The 32-year-old posted a photo from a professional shoot of her feeding her two-year-old daughter Sophia on 8 February, and received a mix of both positive and negative comments.
Hitting back at the critics, Ecclestone told ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenters Kate Garraway and Charlotte Hawkins: “I gave it so much thought and thought that it was something so important.
“I want mums in the future - and my daughter one day - to not have so much negativity or people questioning breastfeeding.”
Ecclestone said many people picked up on the fact she is “still” breastfeeding, despite her daughter being two years old.
“I really feel that my decision to let her wean herself and breastfeed until she no longer wants it is the right choice for me and for her,” she said.
“There are so many children that still have bottles, dummies, comforters and no-one questions that and I wouldn’t dream of it.
“If someone wants to give their baby a bottle at night then that’s entirely their decision so I just don’t understand, when you are trying to do the best for your baby, why people are just trying to pick holes in it and look for the bad.”
Ecclestone said her daughter isn’t on her breast “all day every day”, but she isn’t prepared to stop breastfeeding when Sophia “clearly still wants it”.
The mum added: “She’s not going to go to university and be still on my nipple so they all at some point are done and the natural age of weaning apparently is about the age of four and half.
“She may be done before that, she may be done around that time, but whenever is right for her is the only time that is right for me.”
