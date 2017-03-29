5 Scientific Reasons Why It Is Okay To Have Another Cup Of Tea

After another night with a few too hours sleep, we are all guilty of chain-drinking our way into a caffeinated hole.

And even if we aren’t drinking tea to stave off the exhaustion, everyone knows there is nothing more comforting than a good brew.

But instead of asking, is eight cups a day really too many? We’re all just focusing on the important question - whose round is it next?

So we’ve done the legwork for you and gathered up all the best scientific reasons why you really deserve another cuppa. Go on, you’ve earned it.