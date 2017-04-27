Teachers should have their student debt erased after seven years, a report looking at the “worrying” state of teaching recruitment has suggested.

Under this system of “forgivable fees”, teachers who start work in their early twenties would be free of tuition fee debt by the age of 30 in an attempt to make the profession more appealing.

“There are worrying signs that the profession is failing to attract enough entrants and failing to retain existing teachers,” author of the Higher Education Policy Institute (HEPI) report John Cater said.

“It is the time for all stakeholders to work together to ensure that an emerging issue does not manifest itself into a crisis which affects the life chances of a generation.”