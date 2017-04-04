But the 18-year-old said he was “stunned” when he opened his acceptance letter from the prestigious university, which has been ranked third in the world by Times Higher Education.

When asked “What matters to you, and why?” on the form, Ziad Ahmed used the opportunity to share his passion and support for the movement, which campaigns against systematic violence and prejudice towards black people.

The New Jersey teen told Mic: “I didn’t think I would get admitted to Stanford at all, but it’s quite refreshing to see that they view my unapologetic activism as an asset rather than a liability.”

He continued: “Black lives have been explicitly and implicitly told they don’t matter for centuries, and as a society it is our responsibility to scream that black lives matter.

“It is not to say that all lives do not matter, but it is to say that black lives have been attacked for so long, and that we must empower through language, perspective, and action.”

A tweet from Ahmed sharing his application form and acceptance letter has since gone viral and has been liked more than 3,500 times.