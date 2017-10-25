Justine Picardie has revealed she decided not to work with Terry Richardson when she took up her post as Harper’s Bazaar’s editor-in-chief five years ago. Talking to Nadia Hussein on the BBC’s Today Show today [25 October], Picardie said she had never made a secret of how she felt about Richardson’s work and had even got into arguments with other editors because she found his work “troubling”. “That very overtly sexualised version of women was something I didn’t feel happy with,” she said.

Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images Justine Picardie.

“There would always be a sense of saying that you might be part of a witch hunt,” Picardie continued. ″‘Witch hunt’ is a term used by Richardson in defence of allegations that have been circling him since 2010.” Picardie’s interview comes after reports he has been banned from working with Condé Nast publications including Vogue and GQ, effective as of Monday 23 October. A representative speaking on behalf of Richardson responded to these reports to say the photographer was “disappointed”. “He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work,” they said. “So many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.” Picardie concurs that Richardson has always been open about the nature of his work. “He’s always said ‘what goes on in my studio - everybody knows the kind of work I do,’” she said. “To which the answer would be: yes, they do. And that’s why I made the decision not to commission him.”

Michael Stewart via Getty Images Terry Richardson.