Tess Holliday has opened up about how hard being a mum can be in a brutally honest Instagram post.

The 31-year-old, who is mum to eight-month-old Bowie and 11-year-old Rylee, said she had been up with her son since 3am and he just wouldn’t go to sleep.

And although Holliday said the majority of the time she is able to “put some lipstick on and deal with it”, this day things just got too much to bear.

“Most days I drink my coffee and smile at every little thing he does thinking it’s the best thing in the world, but not today,” she wrote on Instagram on 26 February.

“I’ve been crying for nearly two hours and I’m crying as I write this.”