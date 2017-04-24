You Can Now Use Your Boyfriend's Balls As A Beauty Blender, And The Apocalypse Can't Come Too Soon

If you are anything like us you will be sick and tired of washing makeup brushes (seriously, who has the time) so you might be looking for an alternative way to put your face on in the morning.

But have you ever considered ditching your sponge and using the genitalia of a nearby male companion? Yeah, us neither.

But in news that will make single girls weep across the UK (can’t everyone just leave us alone), now we’re expected to have a boyfriend who lets us wipe his testes across our forehead while we moan about getting even coverage.